CHASETOWN will hope to be full of confidence as they resume their play-off chase this weekend.

The Scholars travel to Witton Albion on the back of victory over Rushall Olympic in the Staffordshire Senior Cup final in midweek.

With three games left to play, Mark Swann’s men are fifth in the table, five points clear of Avro and have a far superior goal difference.

The Scholars could even jump as high as third with a win on the road tomorrow (19th April).

Standing in their way will be a Witton Albion side who find themselves 15th in the standings and who went down 2-1 in the reverse fixture back in September.

Kick-off tomorrow is at 3pm.