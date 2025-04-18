CYCLISTS have been given the chance to get their bikes marked to help prevent theft in Burntwood.

Staffordshire Police hosted the event, which also saw free safety checks from local business Fiftytwotwelve.

A spokesperson said:

“This was an opportunity to come and get your bike protected and on the bike register database, as well as checking safety aspects such as brakes, chain and tyre pressures.”

The event also saw locals bidding to get a specialist pump track built at Chasewater boosting support for their petition.