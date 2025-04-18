A LEADING chef is set to cook up a treat for diners in Lichfield.

Tom Phillips, executive chef at two Michelin-starred London venue Restaurant Story, will offer a tasting menu at Thyme Kitchen for the Sauce Supper Club event on 16th May.

He recently led Team UK in the Bocuse d’Or world final in France.

A spokesperson for Sauce Supper Club said:

“This is an unmissable opportunity to experience his refined and innovative cooking – usually reserved for London’s most discerning diners – right here in the heart of Staffordshire. “Guests will be treated to a tasting menu that celebrates seasonal British produce, executed with extraordinary technique and flair.”

The menu will include BBQ asparagus and garden peas with potato puree and oscietra caviar, Cornish lamb caesar, borlotti bean girasole with a minestrone broth and parmesan cream, and a sweet finale of strawberry and smoked mascarpone tart. Vegetarian adaptations will also be on offer.

