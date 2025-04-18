YOUNG members of a new show at the Lichfield Garrick have given shoppers a treat ahead of the production.

The Pocket Dream will open at the city theatre on 24th April.

Ahead of the show, some of the youth ensemble surprised people in Market Square with a song and dance rendition of There’s No Business Like Show Business.

Following the performance, the Garrick gave away four free tickets each to ten lucky winners attached to the back of flyers which were handed out to shoppers.

The production tells the story of Shakespeare’s classic comedy A Midsummer Night’s Dream being performed in a show where everything that could go wrong does go wrong.

Among the cast of The Pocket Dream are 13 local performers aged between 14 and 18 who were chosen after auditions earlier this year.

The group includes members of the Young Garrick Burntwood project which launched last year as part of a link-up between the theatre and Burntwood Town Council.

Cllr Di Evans, chair of the community and partnerships committee at the council, said:

“This is a wonderful opportunity that the Garrick have provided for young people to display their talents, as well as gaining invaluable experience working alongside industry professionals. “We are delighted that Burntwood Town Council’s partnership project with the Garrick has enabled students to be involved in this production which will undoubtably inspire and nurture their creative talents.”

The show will run until 3rd May. For tickets visit the theatre’s website or call the box office on 01543 412121.