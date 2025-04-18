A NEW care home is set to open next month.

Stowe Mount, on Scotch Orchard, has been developed by Crystal Care Collection and will provide residential and dementia care for 66 residents.

It features open plan social areas and bedrooms with en-suite wet rooms.

Stowe Mount’s home manager Cathy Coulson said:

“Our core values at Stowe Mount are compassion, clarity, and community. “We’re building a place where residents are cared for with dignity and respect and where everyone feels welcome. “We’d like to thank the Lichfield community for their support so far and we look forward to fostering strong local relationships and making a positive and lasting contribution to the area.”

For more information on Stowe Mount email hello@stowemount.co.uk or visit www.crystalcarecollection.co.uk/care-homes/stowe-mount.