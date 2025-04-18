HIT show That’ll Be The Day is returning to Lichfield as part of its 39th tour.

Trevor Payne and his ensemble will once again celebrate decades of pop culture when they arrive at the Garrick on 28th and 29th May.

Songs from the likes of The Ronettes, The Beatles, Cliff Richard, ABBA, Tom Jones, Barbara Dickson and Elaine Paige will be on offer.

Director and vocalist Trevor said:

“Join us to experience an unforgettable night of rock ‘n’ roll and pop nostalgia from myself and the wonderful team. “We’ve got something for everyone, from fan favourite classics to exciting new additions – and we’re thrilled to be going to so many incredible theatres around the UK.”

Tickets for the shows in Lichfield are £32 and can be booked online or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.