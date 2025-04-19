BURNTWOOD’S Troy Coleman will face a tough test as he looks to defend his Midlands title this weekend.

The middleweight will join the bill of the Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron bout at the BP Pulse Arena tomorrow (20th April).

Coleman suffered disappointment in his last fight after a controversial draw against Robbie Chapman.

But with his belt on the line this time around, the champion will be hoping there will be no doubts about this result.

Standing in his way will be Bradley Goldsmith who goes into the ten-round contest on the back of an unblemished 12-fight record, with eight of those wins coming by way of knockout.