AN operator is rolling out 170 new zero emission buses.

National Express West Midlands has introduced the Alexander Dennis Enviro400 double decker vehicles to its fleet as part of a £95million modernisation project.

It means the operator now has a quarter of its fleet – 329 – which are electric.

Antony Goozee, bus strategy and commercial director at National Express West Midlands, said:

“Replacing our diesel buses with electric vehicles and modernising our depots are key steps in our journey towards operating a fully zero emission bus fleet by 2030. “These new clean, green double-decker buses are not just about improving efficiency and reducing our environmental impact, they also deliver a better experience for our passengers with quieter, smoother and more comfortable journeys.”