The new electric buses being unveiled
Picture: Stewart Writtle

AN operator is rolling out 170 new zero emission buses.

National Express West Midlands has introduced the Alexander Dennis Enviro400 double decker vehicles to its fleet as part of a £95million modernisation project.

It means the operator now has a quarter of its fleet – 329 – which are electric.

Antony Goozee, bus strategy and commercial director at National Express West Midlands, said:

“Replacing our diesel buses with electric vehicles and modernising our depots are key steps in our journey towards operating a fully zero emission bus fleet by 2030.

“These new clean, green double-decker buses are not just about improving efficiency and reducing our environmental impact, they also deliver a better experience for our passengers with quieter, smoother and more comfortable journeys.”

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

