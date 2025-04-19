PEOPLE can raise any local issues or concerns with a PCSO in Lichfield.
PCSO Andy Lovatt will be near the Ranger Station in Beacon Park from 1pm to 3pm tomorrow (20th April).
Residents will be able to raise concerns and get advice during the event.
