THE new Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire has been appointed.

Royal approval has been granted for Professor Elizabeth Barnes to replace Sir Ian Dudson in July when he retires.

The role will see Prof Barnes – who has previously been Vice-Chancellor and chief executive of the University of Staffordshire – act as the King’s representative for the county.

She said:

“It’s a huge honour to represent our King in the county of Staffordshire where I was born and raised. “I am blessed to be able to build on the great work and achievements of Sir Ian Dudson who has been Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire since 2012 – and I will also be supported by an amazing team of deputy lieutenants. “I look forward to continuing to work with our businesses, volunteers and communities, recognising and celebrating the work that they do to improve, grow, encourage and create opportunities.”

Sir Ian said:

“I am delighted that Elizabeth Barnes is to be the next Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire and I am sure that she will represent The King in the county very well. “As a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Staffordshire, she already has significant experience of engaging with many parts of our communities. This, coupled with her involvement with several other organisations, locally and nationally, provides her with very solid foundations on which to take on this role. “I wish her every success.”

Prof Barnes added:

“Our county is made up of urban and rural areas –King Charles is a keen supporter of rural and farming communities, has supported thousands of young people through the Prince’s Trust and he is committed to building sustainable communities. “This county is made up of diverse and active communities doing so much good work and I know that together we can continue to transform lives.”