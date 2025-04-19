A LICHFIELD business is backing an appeal to help those affected by a “devastating” earthquake in Myanmar.

The Disasters Emergency Committee is leading efforts to provide support after the 7.7 magnitude quake at the end of March which has left more than 3,000 people dead and thousands missing.

Central Co-op has donated £10,000 to the appear to help survivors access food, clean water, shelter and medical care.

Andy Seddon, society secretary at Central Co-op, said:

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this devastating earthquake and subsequent aftershocks. “Communities in Myanmar urgently need support and we’re proud to join co-operatives across the UK in responding to this humanitarian crisis. “We encourage our members and customers to give what they can to help the Disasters Emergency Committee reach more people with the aid they so desperately need.”

People can donate to the appeal at www.dec.org.uk.