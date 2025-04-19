THE doctor will see you soon at an event in Lichfield.

Dr Ahmed Handy will launch his new book, Quacks, at Waterstones in Lichfield on 23rd May.

It lifts the lid on his early years working in the NHS as a junior doctor.

As well as discussing the day-to-day challenges, his “hilarious and bizarre” stories also highlight the culture shock as he moved from East Anglia to the Midlands after attending medical school in London.

The new book includes tales of a gynaecologist who copyrighted his own consent forms and an orthopaedic surgeon with practices so bewildering that the accompanying doctor simply wrote a question mark in the patient’s notes.

Dr Handy said he was keen to lift the lid on the formative years of his career:

“To put it simply, I felt strongly that this was a story that just had to be told. “While there are numerous junior doctor memoirs out there, I had never before seen one that focused not so much on patient stories, but more on the doctors and nurses in whose hands we place our most sacred trust. “I genuinely believed that my collection of experiences – which I hope are a mixture of both amusing and surprising – would make for a compelling and enjoyable read, and so was determined to put pen to paper, and see what came out.”

Dr Handy will sign copies of his book at Waterstones Lichfield at 6.30pm on 23rd May.

Places at the event are free but must be booked by emailing lichfield@waterstones.com.