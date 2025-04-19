POLICE have been given extra time to question two men in connection with a crash on a golf course which left a woman dead.

Suzanne Cherry, 62 and from Aldridge, died in hospital on Tuesday (15th April) after being hit by a van at Aston Wood Golf Club at 10.25am on 11th April.

Three men were arrested earlier this week in connection with the incident.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“One of the men, a 41-year-old from Worcester, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has since been placed on conditional police bail while the investigation continues. “Officers from Staffordshire have since been granted extra time by the courts to question two other men – a 51-year-old man from Bloxwich, arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 22-year-old man from Dudley, arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and assisting an offender. “Two further men, aged 36 and aged 26 respectively, both of Coseley, were arrested yesterday by officers in South Wales, each on suspicion of assisting an offender. They will shortly be questioned. “Officers from Staffordshire Police arrested another man, aged 34, of Wednesbury, yesterday on suspicion of manslaughter. He is currently in custody.”

Anyone with information on the incident can contact police via the Major Incident Public Portal or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.