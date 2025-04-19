POLICE say they are keen to reassure members of the community in Shenstone who may be “feeling concerned” by a planned protest.

Activists are expected to take part in a march from Main Street to the UAV Engines site on Lynn Lane at 2pm on 26th April.

Protesters from across the country are expected to attend the Stop Arming Israel gathering, but police say total numbers arriving in the area are not yet known.

Chief Inspector Paul Finlayson said:

“We are aware of speculation circulating locally suggesting that thousands of protesters may attend. While we don’t have a confirmed number at this stage, we do not expect attendance to be anywhere near that scale. “At present, we anticipate the event will be peaceful, though potentially disruptive for a short period of time. “We completely understand the tension that ongoing protests are causing within the community and we want to reassure people that we are working hard to reduce the impact on local life and we are looking at the cumulative effect in our legal considerations. “This is not without its challenges, as we also have a duty to uphold the right to peaceful protest — a balance we are continually reviewing.”

Police say specially-trained Protest Liaison Officers are currently talking to groups involved to help minimise disruption.

Chief Inspector Finlayson said:

“On the day, you will see officers deployed across the village and local area to ensure public safety, respond to any criminality and provide a visible presence to reassure the wider community. “If necessary, we will consider using powers under the Public Order Act to help manage the situation in a way that protects both the right to protest and the rights of the community. “At present, the legal threshold to impose such conditions has not been met, but we are closely monitoring the situation and will respond appropriately if circumstances change. “Our aim is always to support people’s legal right to protest, while doing everything we can to minimise disruption and protect the rights of those who live and work in the area as we recognise the real impact ongoing protests can have on local people, businesses and access to everyday services.”