A PROJECT to improve energy efficiency at a local college has been hailed as “truly transformational”.

Seddon has installed a new heating system at South Staffordshire College’s Lichfield campus.

The £160,000 project was completed at the end of last month.

Chris Ashforth, director of estates at South Staffordshire College, said:

“The work to upgrade two plant rooms at the college has been truly transformational. “Thanks to Seddon’s hard work, we now have modern equipment which will see us benefit from efficiencies and reductions in running costs. “The works did not cause any disruption to staff and students and I have to applaud Seddon’s determination in getting them completed to a high standard and on the timeline agreed.”

The project had involved logistical challenges due to the building needing to remain operational throughout.

Karl Barraclough, head of commercial energy services at Seddon Engineering Services, said:

“Winter can be a challenging time to carry out works, particularly when heating and hot water systems are being upgraded. “Making use of a temporary boiler to maintain a comfortable temperature was essential. We also worked with the college to carry out potentially disruptive works when staff and students were not present and were not on-site. “Meticulous planning meant we were steadfast in our approach to achieving the results the college wanted and we are very pleased they are happy with the final result.”