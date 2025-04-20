THE chair of a council committee has called on party leaders to ensure members are attending meetings.

Cllr Paul Taylor made his request after the “regular absence” of three members of the audit committee at Lichfield District Council.

Records show that Labour’s Dave Robertson – who has now resigned from the council – and Conservative duo Cllr Wai Lee-Ho and Nikki Hawkins have attended none of the four meetings held between July 2024 and 6th February.

In his report to a meeting of the audit committee next week, Cllr Taylor said more needed to be done to address attendance.

“The committee has maintained consistent attendance from five core members this year. “However, the regular absence of three members has occasionally left us vulnerable to inquoracy and risks diminishing the effectiveness of our oversight function. “I want to call on group leaders to review their members on the committee and to ask whether members are likely to be able to attend regularly.”

Overall attendance figures for the audit committee members still sitting on the council show that Cllr Hawkins, who represents the Armitage and Handsacre ward, has only been at 82% of the 11 meetings she had been scheduled to attend across the council since the start of July 2024, while Cllr Ho, who sits in the Highfield ward, has been to 62% of his 16 meetings.

Cllr Taylor’s report will be discussed at the next audit committee meeting on Wednesday (23rd April).