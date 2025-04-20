THE deadline is looming for voters to register for photographic identification if they don’t have any.

People casting a vote in the Staffordshire County Council election will need to provide ID at polling stations on 1st May.

Driving licences, passports and bus passes are among the acceptable forms of identification – but those who don’t have suitable documents can apply for the free Voter Authority Certificate before 5pm on 23rd April.

Pat Flaherty, returning officer for Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Since May 2023 the Government has required every voter to present an acceptable form of photo ID when they turn up at the polling station – otherwise they are not allowed to vote. “If, for any reason, you haven’t got the right form of identification you have until 5pm on 23rd April to sort it out.”

Details are available here on which forms of photo ID are acceptable, while people can apply here for a Voter Authority Certificate.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm, with results from Lichfield and Burntwood expected to be declared overnight after the vote closes.