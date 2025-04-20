CANDIDATES standing in the Staffordshire County Council elections are being asked to sign a pledge showing their support for animals.

The RSPCA has launched its Every Councillor for Every Kind campaign ahead of the vote on 1st May.

The charity is asking prospective and sitting councillors to help protect pets, raise awareness of standards for farm animals and safeguard wildlife.

Lee Gingell, from the RSPCA, said the support of elected representatives was key given the role councils play in animal welfare.

He said:

“When people talk about animal welfare, they often mention the RSPCA – and we’re proud to have been working hard for animals of all shapes and sizes for more than two centuries. “But they often don’t mention local authorities, despite councils having such a huge role in the delivery of animal welfare services and the promotion of responsible pet ownership. “Councils have the power to supercharge animal welfare and that’s why we’re hoping sitting councillors, and candidates running for election will make a stand and sign our pledge.”

A study by the RSPCA found that 94% said animal welfare was rarely or never discussed in meetings.

Lee said:

“Many local authorities are doing great work for animals and we’re proud to recognise many councils going above and beyond statutory minimums each year to make their communities kinder places for animals. “But we’re also concerned to hear such large numbers of councillors suggest animal welfare is never or rarely discussed in council meetings. “We know many councillors receive plenty of emails and calls from constituents about animals, so it’s really important public concerns translate into council action. “There are so many tools at a local authority’s disposal to improve animal welfare. “After May’s election, we look forward to chatting to councils and newly-elected councillors about the difference they can make for animals. We can achieve so much together for animal welfare.”

Candidates can find out more about the pledge and the RSPCA’s manifesto for local government on the charity’s PoliticalAnimal website.