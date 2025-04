ANOTHER new episode of a popular daytime TV show starring a Lichfield auctioneer will be screened later this month.

The edition of Bargain Hunt was filmed last October with people travelling from across the country to see Richard Winterton selling the items chosen by the red and blue teams

It will be aired on BBC One at 12.15pm on 25th April.

The episode is hosted by Eric Knowles and features antiques experts Raj Bisram and Izzie Balmer.