THE husband of a woman who died after being hit by a van on a golf course near Shenstone has paid tribute to his “beautiful wife”.

Suzanne Cherry, 62 and of Aldridge died in hospital after the incident at Aston Wood Golf Club at 10.25am on 11th April.

Her husband said:

“While enjoying what should have been the safest of one of Suzanne’s many activities, I watched in helpless horror as the life of my beautiful wife and our future together was snatched away in an instant. “Suzanne had an amazing and infectious zest for life which touched everyone who was fortunate enough to know her. “She was unselfish, always ready to encourage with love and support those around her to achieve more than they themselves thought possible. “Suzanne leaves a legacy and an unfillable void in the lives of her mother Maureen, her three adult children, two step-children and countless others from her work, her sporting activities and social circle. “Sue was loved, and will be painfully missed by her entire family and friends, we ask that our privacy at this difficult time be respected.”

Since the incident, officers from three different police forces have made six arrests in total.

Anyone with information can contact police via the Major Incident Public Portal.