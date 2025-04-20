A LOCAL group promoting the arts has unveiled new opportunities for young people to get involved.

New members are being sought for the Lichfield Arts Youth Council.

The group helps influence programming and plan events, providing opportunities to develop skills and take part in mentoring.

The Young Producers Programme is also being rolled out to give those aged between 16 and 25 the chance to gain experience in outdoor event production as part of the Fuse Festival in July.

Cathy Fellows, Fuse Festival director, said:

“We’re thrilled to offer these exciting opportunities for young people to get involved in shaping the arts and event production at Lichfield Arts. “These programmes provide a unique chance to gain valuable experience, develop new skills, and contribute to the future of arts in Lichfield. “We can’t wait to see the creativity and energy the next generation will bring.”

Both programmes are free to join, with travel expenses covered. Participants are asked to commit to key sessions and activities between May and July.

For more details and to apply email youthcouncil@lichfieldarts.org.uk or youngproducers@lichfieldarts.org.uk.