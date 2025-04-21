ALREWAS got their 2025 cricket season off to a victorious start as they beat newly-promoted Chesterfield by 19 runs.

After being sent in to bat by the hosts, the Herons got off to a bright start, making 58 before the first wicket fell.

James Burton’s 40 and Freddie Clarke’s 39 helped Alrewas to 98-3 before a half-century from Stephen Cole nudged the scorecard along 199-5 before he was trapped lbw by Muhammad Zaroob – one of three wickets for the Chesterfield man.

The visitors continued to tick the scoreboard along, eventually wrapping up their 50 overs with a score of 238-8.

Chesterfield’s response began brightly until opener Harry Wilmott went for 29 to make it 40-1 after being caught by Burton off William Hodgkinson’s bowling – and then his replacement Ben Kingham went for a duck after facing ten balls without scoring, Cole this time bagging the ball off Hodkingson’s bowling.

The hosts rallied once more, but lost another two in quick succession to leave them on 91-4.

They steadied the ship to reach 216-7, but as they chased the total in the last two overs, the wickets tumbled as they finished on 219 all out.

Arthur Walker was the pick of the Alrewas bowlers, finishing with figures of 4-49, while Hodgkinson (2-47) and Smedley (2-16) also enjoyed strong afternoons with the ball.