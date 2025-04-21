GARDENING equipment has been stolen from a property in Burntwood.

The items were taken from an address on Pool Lane between 1pm and 3.30pm on 17th April.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The fence panel and posts were damaged and items from the victim’s shed had been taken across the road in to woodland area and hidden in the undergrowth, possibly for a pick up later in the day. “A Moundfield lawnmower was stolen along with a grass strimmer.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 728 of 17th April.