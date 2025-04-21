BURNTWOOD’S Troy Coleman produced a stunning comeback to retain his Midlands Area Middleweight title.

He stopped the previously unbeaten Bradley Goldsmith at the BP Pulse Live Arena last night (20th April).

In his first defence of the belt he clinched against Tom Cowling, the BCB Promotions fighter was forced to dig deep, showcasing a granite chin and impressive fitness levels in a captivating contest.

After a cagey opening round where both men cautiously probed for openings, the bout ignited in the second.

Coleman began to find his range, landing a looping right hand with increasing regularity. However, Goldsmith – entering the fight with an unblemished record – started to grow in confidence, effectively working behind his southpaw jab and beginning to dictate the pace in the fifth, catching Coleman with several clean shots.

The sixth round was nothing short of sensational though. Goldsmith unleashed a sustained barrage that left Coleman visibly unsteady and seemingly on the verge of being stopped. Yet, despite landing a flurry of punches, he couldn’t find the finishing blow.

As Goldsmith appeared to tire from his relentless assault, Coleman remarkably regained his composure. Then, with the bell about to sound, Coleman unleashed a thunderous shot that floored the challenger.

Despite the referee controversially ruling it a slip, the damage was clearly done. Sensing his opportunity, Coleman came out for the next round with renewed vigour, immediately setting upon his tiring target.

The Burntwood fighter unleashed an unanswered combination in the seventh, leaving the referee with no option but to step in and wave off the fight, securing a dramatic and hard-fought victory for the defending champion.