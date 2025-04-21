A LOCAL housebuilder is celebrating after one of its site managers received an award.

Walton Homes’ Carl Brough earned the Local Authority Building Control Warranty’s Bricks Site Recognition Award for his work on the Acresford Park development in Handsacre.

It came after inspections to check on things such as health and safety, management standards, workmanship and tidiness.

Carl has now scooped the award seven times during his career.

Amy Summerton, Director at Walton Homes, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to have received the Bricks Site Recognition Award for our Acresford Park development. “I’d like to send huge congratulations to Carl on his continuous award wins – no mean feat for such stringently-judged accreditation. “Carl is renowned for his professionalism, expertise and commitment to quality, so it is fantastic to see him recognised at such a high level.”