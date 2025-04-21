A LICHFIELD school and a new care home have launched a new partnership.

Scotch Orchard Primary School and Stowe Mount are working on projects which will see links between students and residents.

Acting head of school James Chapman met with the home’s manager Cathy Coulson to agree the link-up which they hope will be “the beginning of a meaningful partnership”.

James said:

“We feel incredibly privileged to have Stowe Mount right next door. “This is a rare and wonderful opportunity to build lasting intergenerational connections that benefit everyone involved. “Cathy and I have already begun planning visits and she’s kindly welcomed us into the care home, which is a truly stunning and inspiring space. “Our children and staff are full of excitement at the thought of learning from and spending time with the residents. We’re buzzing with ideas to bring the younger and older generations together through shared experiences, storytelling, art, music and much more. “This partnership represents another step forward as we continue to embed our school at the heart of the community and offer our pupils real-life experiences that foster empathy, respect and purpose.”

Stowe Mount will eventually provide residential and dementia care for 66 residents.

Manager Cathy added:

“It was a pleasure to welcome Mr Chapman and the children to Stowe Mount. “The home will soon be open to residents and we are thrilled that Scotch Orchard Primary School are going to be an integral part of our community and our intergenerational activities. “We have plans for the children to take part in reading, creative arts and gardening activities with our residents and we hope that many wonderful friendships between them will blossom. “As a skilled and experienced care organisation, we know how much spending time with the younger generation can benefit older people.”