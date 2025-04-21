THREE men have been charged following the death of a woman who was hit by a van on a golf course near Shenstone.

John McDonald, 51, of Bloxwich, has been charged with manslaughter, assault by beating and failing to stop a vehicle when directed by a constable.

Johnny McDonald, 22, of Dudley, and Brett Delaney, 34, of Darlaston, Walsall, have been charged with manslaughter.

It comes after a grey Nissan van struck 62-year-old Suzanne Cherry at Aston Wood Golf Club on 11th April. She died in hospital on 15th April.

All three men charged are due to appear at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre today (21st April).

Three other men who were arrested in connection with the investigation have been bailed with conditions.