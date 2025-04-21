A TRIBUTE to the hits of The Jam is coming to Lichfield.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host A Band Called Malice on 16th May.

The group have been finalists in the National Tribute Awards and have become known for their wide repertoire of hits from the group along with lesser known B-sides and album trcks.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“It’s a return visit to The Hub for A Band Called Malice and we’re looking forward to another evening of fantastic, high energy performance.”

Tickets for the show are £16 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.