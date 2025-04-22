ADVICE on getting the best out of gardens and open spaces will be on offer when a Lichfield nursery throws open its doors.

Fullbrook Nursery will host the first of its open weekends on Saturday (26th April) and Sunday.

It will also offer an opportunity to browse and buy a range of trees, shrubs, perennials and seasonal plants.

Experts will be on hand to give advice on a range of projects, including landscaping from the G-Scapes of Lichfield team.

Shaw Eye, director at Fullbrook Nursery, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome the public to experience first hand the quality and expertise that make us a trusted name in the industry. “These open weekends are a fantastic opportunity for plant lovers to explore our nursery and take home exceptional plants for their own gardens.”

The Watery Lane nursery will be open from 9am to 4pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

Further open days will take place on 21st and 22nd June.

For more details visit www.fullbrookplants.co.uk/public.