LICHFIELD Bowling Club saw more than 30 members attend a St George’s Day competition.

The competition saw two divisions, with matches played over nine ends.

Sally McMahon and Ron Wilson topped one division, while Marjorie Morgan and Ian Clark took the honours in the other.

Unfortunately, most of the showpiece finale was played in light rain.

Although Marjorie and Ian took an early lead, they faltered halfway through as they eventually lost 21-13.

The prize presentations were made by the club president Jean Walker.

The next competition will be the Gentlemen’s Day event on 3rd May. Knockout entry sheets are also available on the notice board in the club house until the end of this month.