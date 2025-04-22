CHASETOWN booked their spot in the play-offs with a resounding victory over Hanley Town.

The Scholars were always too tough a proposition for the visitors with goals from Jack Langston and Kieran Fenton giving them a half-time advantage.

Mark Swann’s men didn’t let up in the second half either as George Cater netted twice in quick succession after the restart.

Jay Clements then wrapped up the result with two goals – his first and second for the club.

The Scholars began brightly and went close when Cater’s through ball almost found Langston, but visiting keeper Adam Whitehouse just beat the Chasetown man to the ball.

Alfie Taylor went even closer to breaking the deadlock when his header rattled the crossbar. The rebound fell to Joey Butlin but he was adjudged to have handled the ball.

Langston was again denied by Whitehouse with two fine saves, but the Hanley stopper could do nothing to keep the Chasetown man out after 30 minutes. An initial strike was saved but the ball was powered home for the opener.

Within minutes it was 2-0 as a cross was nodded home by the towering figure of Fenton.

Taylor sent a shot wide of the target early in the second period, but the advantage was extended five minutes after the restart when Cater found the net with a fine strike – and he repeated the trick to make it 4-0 shortly afterwards.

Chasetown’s rhythm wasn’t disrupted by a number of second half changes as they went further ahead when sub Clement found the net 13 minutes from the end.

And the Scholars man bagged his brace three minutes later with a fine strike that gave Whitehouse no chance.