WHITTINGTON produced a dominant display to secure a 166-run win over Walsall 2nds.

After being sent in to bat first by their opponents, the home side scored steadily throughout their innings, with Talha Tarique top scoring with a knock of 34 from 25 balls.

The hosts eventually wrapped up their innings after being dismissed for 227, with Ramandeep Singh finishing with 4-26 with the ball for Walsall.

But any hopes the visitors had of reaching Whittington’s total were extinguished as they were skittled out with just 61 runs scored.

Martin Weston (5-35) and Shamimur Rahman (5-17) did the damage with the ball for the hosts to get them off to a winning start in Division Two of the South Staffordshire County League.