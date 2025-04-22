THE family of a Burntwood man who died in a motorbike crash in Lichfield have thanked people for their support.

Simon Laker, 56, was involved in the single-vehicle crash on Stafford Road on 11th April.

In a statement, his mother and her partner said:

“We would like to express their thanks to his family and friends for all their kind messages and support at this very sad time.”

Police are continuing to appeal for information and anyone with relevant dashcam footage can contact officers on 101, quoting incident 319 of 11th April.