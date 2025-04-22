LICHFIELD’S former MP has made a surprise return to Celebrity Big Brother.

Despite being the first voted off the ITV reality show, Sir Michael Fabricant was able to go back on the show – albeit dressed as the Easter Bunny.

He was back in the house hiding eggs while the rest of his former housemates were still asleep.

The one-time Conservative MP was first to be given the boot from the show after losing out in the public vote against Hollywood star Mickey Rourke and Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd.