A GARAGE in Lichfield could be converted into a dog grooming salon if plans are approved.

The development has been earmarked for 74 Manor Rise.

If approved, the proposals would see The Groom Broth operating from the garage space.

A planning statement said:

“Customers will drop off their dogs at pre-arranged times and return once the one-on-one grooming session is complete. This one-on-one approach ensures that each dog receives undivided attention from the groomer, minimising stress and preventing direct contact between dogs. “Services include bathing, drying, brushing, clipping, and trimming, tailored to the customer’s requirements. Additionally, the groomer may offer advice on home grooming schedules, diet, exercise, and other aspects of canine wellbeing. “To further ensure a peaceful environment, the studio will be equipped with soundproofing materials, and grooming equipment will be selected for its quiet operation.”

If approved, the business would operate from 9.30am to 5pm Tuesday to Friday and from 10am to 2pm on Saturdays.

Full details are available on the Lichfield District Council planning website.