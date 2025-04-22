POLICE are warning local people about ticket scams ahead of summer events.

It comes as figures reveal that Staffordshire residents lost more than £58,000 to fraudsters when trying to buy admission for events last year.

Offences tend to spike in June and July with more than 1,900 reports across the two months in 2024.

Simon Street, from Staffordshire Police’s fraud team, said:

“With another summer of gigs and festivals ahead, it’s vital that fans don’t let fraudsters cash in on the excitement. “We have a wide range of summer events at venues right here across our county, so if you are looking to go along, please be vigilant.”

People are urged to only buy tickets from official channels or well-known ticketing websites and avoid paying via bank transfer from individuals.

Claire Webb, acting director of Action Fraud, said:

“With £9.7million lost to ticket fraud last year, we are urging people who are heading to the top events and those looking for last minute ticket deals this summer to stay vigilant and recognise the signs of ticket fraud.”