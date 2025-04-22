TRIBUTES have been paid to a well-known Lichfield musician following his death.

Nick Dalmedo died at the end of last month.

He had been a popular figure on the local music scene over the past 30 years, performing as a solo artist and a member of a number of bands.

His wife said:

“In recent years, he could be found on Sundays singing and playing guitar and mouth organ – as well as recounting stories of his colourful life with his own particular brand of humour – at The Drum on Market Street.

“He had battled lung disease for many years but put up a good fight to the end, determined to live life to the full, performing into his 80th year.

“He leaves a heartbroken wife, two daughters, five grandchildren and hundreds of friends and fans.”