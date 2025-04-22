A LOCAL woman will be taking on the London Marathon to raise money for charity.

Alys Coleman will join thousands of runners in the city’s capital on Sunday (27th April).

She will be running to raise money for Young Lives v Cancer.

Alys said:

“I will be taking on the London Marathon with my friend Amy. “On Mother’s Day last year my friend’s five-year-old son was diagnosed with a diffuse leptomeningeal glioneuronal brain tumour – a rare and life-changing condition. Since then, he’s bravely faced so many challenges. “The charity has become incredibly close to her heart.”

People can donate via an online fundraising page.