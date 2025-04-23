A LIFESAVING defibrillator has been installed in Lichfield.

The equipment has been added to the offices of Access Bookings at Cross Keys.

The business said the defibrillator’s location near to a public open space and park meant it would be available in an emergency.

Adam Hall, from Access Bookings, said:

“We believe in giving back to the community whenever we can. “This defibrillator is more than just a piece of equipment – it’s a lifeline in the event of an emergency and we want to provide locals with a vital resource should the worst happen to a loved one while out and about.”

The company worked with AED Donate to help with the new defibrillator.

Rachel Richards, head of operations at AED Donate, said:

“Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, at any age, at any time – and access to this equipment can provide immediate care when every second counts. “Community defibrillators are easy to use, provide simple instructions and are designed for any layperson to operate. “In order to achieve the best possible outcome from a sudden cardiac arrest, it is crucial to recognise the signs, call 999, and start CPR. With access to a defibrillator, we can make a difference.”