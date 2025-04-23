A RARE Oasis record is being raffled off by a local business to help a charity.

Lichfield’s Stylus Records will raise money for Oxfam by giving away the vinyl boxset of the band’s Time Flies release.

The sought-after 4LP coloured set was released as part of Record Store Day celebrations.

Chris Hancox, manager of Oxfam Books and Music on Market Street, said:

“Tim and his team at Stylus have kindly been fundraising for us since opening in 2022. “We are thrilled by this generous gesture of donating proceeds from this raffle to our shop, which will help Oxfam in their goal to end worldwide poverty.”

Raffle tickets are £5 and can be purchased from Stylus Records on Minster Pool Walk. The draw will take place at 4pm on 1st May.