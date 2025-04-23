PEOPLE in Lichfield have been highlighted the benefits of charity shops as part of a national campaign.

The Charity Retail Association is launching its More Than A Shop initiative this week.

St Giles Hospice has backed the campaign by finding out the stories behind those who support its stores in Lichfield.

The Whittington-based charity’s shops helped to raise more than £550,000 last year.

A St Giles Hospice video asking people about their charity shops

One shopper said:

“I’ve just moved into a new place, so being able to use the St Giles Hospice furniture shop has been fantastic for finding good quality, affordable furniture.”

Another added:

“Charity shops are so cool – you can always find pieces in there which you can’t find anywhere else. “I’d love it if someone bought me a gift from a charity shop – I get most of my clothes from them.”