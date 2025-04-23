PEOPLE are being asked to help with the upkeep of a network of footpaths in Hammerwich.

Walkways in the area are popular with walkers, but now local councillors are hoping volunteers can ensure they remain in good condition.

A spokesperson for Hammerwich Parish Council said:

“We have a lovely network of footpaths in Hammerwich, criss-crossing our beautiful landscape within the green belt. “Since they have been opened up, we realise that regular maintenance will ensure that they will stay open for everyone to enjoy. “If you walk the paths at all, have a strimmer or a pair of good secateurs and would like to help with the upkeep of our paths, please contact our clerk on clerk@hammerwich-pc.gov.uk. “We would be absolutely delighted to hear from you.”