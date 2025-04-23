A WHISKY and wine specialist is inviting people to have their tipples valued for free at an event in Lichfield.

Robert French from Richard Winterton Auctioneers will be at The Auction Cafe in Market Street between 10am and 12.30pm on 30th April.

It follows a recent sale held by the auction house which saw more than 75 lots of wine, port, champagne, cognac and whisky fetch £12,500.

Robert said:

“As well as being an iconic drink, whisky is a popular luxury investment and there is a strong market at auction. “The same is true of certain vintages of port and wine. “So if you have a mystery bottle sitting unopened in the sideboard, bring it along and we’ll see if you have some liquid treasure.”

The next specialist auction of wine and whisky is lined up for 9th June 9, with items already consigned including a number of bottles of 1963 Porto Krohn Colheita.