IMPROVEMENTS to a local cemetery have been officially recognised.
Burntwood Cemetery has secured the bronze standard of the Charter for the Bereaved from the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium management.
A spokesperson for Burntwood Town Council said:
“This achievement marks the beginning of a journey to improve the cemetery and our services.
“Burntwood Cemetery is already a beautiful and peaceful place of rest and we will now be working our way towards the next level of the charter to improve it further.”