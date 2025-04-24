Burntwood Cemetery
IMPROVEMENTS to a local cemetery have been officially recognised.

Burntwood Cemetery has secured the bronze standard of the Charter for the Bereaved from the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium management.

A spokesperson for Burntwood Town Council said:

“This achievement marks the beginning of a journey to improve the cemetery and our services.

“Burntwood Cemetery is already a beautiful and peaceful place of rest and we will now be working our way towards the next level of the charter to improve it further.”

