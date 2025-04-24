CONSTRUCTION work has begun on a new supermarket in Burntwood.

Lidl is building on the plot off Cannock Road with the store expected to open early next year.

The 1,500 square metre outlet will also feature a bakery, customer toilets and parking. It is expected to create around 40 new jobs.

Joe Caunt, regional head of property at Lidl GB, said:

“It’s fantastic to see construction underway on our first store in Burntwood. “This brand-new store reflects our commitment to making our quality, affordable offering accessible to communities across the country. “We’re proud to say that this state-of-the-art discount supermarket will create around 40 new jobs, with all colleagues receiving amongst the highest hourly rates in the sector. “We’re currently on track to open our doors at the beginning of next year and look forward to keeping the community updated.”