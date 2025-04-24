Cllr David Smith receiving his rose at Hammerwich Parish Council
Cllr David Smith receiving his rose at Hammerwich Parish Council

A LONG-STANDING councillor has been thanked for his efforts as he prepares to step down.

Cllr David Smith will not seek re-election in the Lichfield Rural South division on 1st May – a seat he has held for more than a decade.

As part of his role, the Conservative representative has attended meetings of five parish councils.

His final meeting as a county councillor saw him visit Hammerwich Parish Council where he was presented with his very own named rose by chair Mi Greenway to thank him for his many years of support.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments