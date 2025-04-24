A LONG-STANDING councillor has been thanked for his efforts as he prepares to step down.

Cllr David Smith will not seek re-election in the Lichfield Rural South division on 1st May – a seat he has held for more than a decade.

As part of his role, the Conservative representative has attended meetings of five parish councils.

His final meeting as a county councillor saw him visit Hammerwich Parish Council where he was presented with his very own named rose by chair Mi Greenway to thank him for his many years of support.