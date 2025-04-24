DANA Gillespie will showcase a career spanning six decades when she performs in Lichfield.

The performer will be joined by pianist Dino Baptiste for the show at The Hub at St Mary’s on 17th May.

Dana’s career has taken her from rock to blues and spiritual music, working with the likes of David Bowie along the way.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Dana Gillespie is a legend who famously collaborated with David Bowie, while Dino Baptiste plays a high-octane mix of blues and boogie woogie. Together they create a truly powerful performance.”

Tickets are £20 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.