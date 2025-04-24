THE deadline for the Staffordshire Best Kept Village and Community competition has been extended.

Entries will now be accepted until 14th May.

The competition, run by the Community Foundation for Staffordshire and Shropshire, aims to look for “varied and diverse” entries.

A spokesperson said:

“While we want to retain the history of the competition, we also recognise that times have changed and people’s attitudes have changed too. “The competition is not about finding the most beautiful, old, or picturesque village – and the winners are more varied and diverse than you might think. “We now accept entries from housing estates or wards within districts. “The most successful communities are often those that achieve the greatest involvement and community spirit from their residents.”

For more details on how to enter, visit the Community Foundation for Staffordshire and Shropshire website.