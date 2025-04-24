THE Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board has appointed a new interim chief finance officer.

Claire Finn, who has more than 20 years of experience in NHS finance, will take up the role in June.

She has previously held senior roles at Derbyshire ICB and University Hospitals Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust. She has also been director of finance at West Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

Peter Axon, chief executive officer of the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board, said:

“Claire is a hugely experienced chief finance officer with wide experience across the NHS and will be a great asset to our board.”

The appointment follows the announcement earlier this year that the current postholder Paul Brown will step down in the summer after five years in the role.