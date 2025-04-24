THE 2025 Lichfield Bower Queen has been named.

The traditional role has been reinstated having previously been a Bower Monarch.

A selection event at The George Hotel saw Katie Adams named ahead of this year’s celebration on 26th May.

Deputy Bower Queens will be Caitlin George and Kitty Smith, while the prince and princesses will be Rueben Hudin and Laiyla Robinson-Hudin.

A spokesperson for the Lichfield Bower said:

“Thank you to all those that entered the contest and ensured the judges had to make some tough decisions.”